Added: 15.05.2020 21:00 | 5 views | 0 comments



Exclusive: Before last year’s catastrophic fire season, Victorians at ‘extreme’ risk had unrealistic expectations of help

Residents in Victorian towns at highest risk of bushfire went into the most recent bushfire season – which was unprecedented in intensity and devastation – believing firefighting aircraft and vehicles would save them if their lives and property were under threat.

Documents obtained by Guardian Australia under freedom of information reveal 1,042 people in households classified as being at “extreme” bushfire risk were interviewed about their bushfire preparedness as part of research for the Country Fire Authority (CFA).



