Devastating 2019-20 fires estimated to have released 830m tonnes of carbon dioxide, more than all bar five countries in the world

Australiaâ€™s devastating bushfire season is likely to have released 830m tonnes of carbon dioxide, far more than the countryâ€™s annual greenhouse gas pollution, according to a government estimate.

If compared with international emissions, it suggests the Australian temperate forest bushfires between September and February would rank sixth on a list of polluting nations, behind only China, the US, India, Russia and Japan.

