Exclusive: group of former fire and emergency services leaders tell bushfire royal commission rapid detection technologies are vital

Australia should deploy new “fast-attack strategies” to combat bushfires and stop small remote blazes turning into unstoppable mega fires, a group of 33 former fire and emergency services leaders have said.

In a submission to the , the group said climate change was increasing the risk of extreme bushfire seasons.