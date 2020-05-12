| Long journey home: the stranded sailboats in a race to beat the hurricanes



Covid-19 has marooned people living on small boats worldwide. Now hundreds of anxious sailors are preparing to make dangerous voyages home across the Atlantic

With a across the Atlantic ahead of him, Garry Crothers is a little anxious. But he has to get moving before the hurricane season. “I’m in a bad place here, I don’t have any choice,” he says.

If I go over, that’s it. It’s hard enough for an able man to get back on board – but with one hand?

