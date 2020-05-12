﻿Tuesday, 12 May 2020
| Long journey home: the stranded sailboats in a race to beat the hurricanes

Added: 12.05.2020 7:00 | 6 views | 0 comments

Source: en.wikipedia.org
Source: en.wikipedia.org


Covid-19 has marooned people living on small boats worldwide. Now hundreds of anxious sailors are preparing to make dangerous voyages home across the Atlantic

    With a across the Atlantic ahead of him, Garry Crothers is a little anxious. But he has to get moving before the hurricane season. “I’m in a bad place here, I don’t have any choice,” he says.
    Like many living aboard their sailing boats, he has been stranded at sea by Covid-19. The 64-year-old Irishman has been on , his 43ft aluminium boat, for two months, hardly touching land. He’s anchored off Sint Maarten, in the Caribbean – a less pleasing prospect than it sounds. Hurricane season officially starts on 1 June and the island, as Crothers is acutely aware, is “bang in the middle of the hurricane belt” – hit hard by Dorian last year, and Irma in 2017. Neighbouring countries and islands that might afford protection are shut. Crothers’ only safe option is a solo sail home to Ireland.



    If I go over, that’s it. It’s hard enough for an able man to get back on board – but with one hand?

    More in www.theguardian.com »

    Tags: Leasing, Ireland



    Image with code
    CommentsComments:
    Tags

    4K

     

    Audi

     

    Best Buy

     

    Brazil

     

    Breast cancer

     

    Champions League

     

    Cher

     

    Climate change

     

    Congress

     

    Dell

     

    DNA

     

    Dodge

     

    eBay

     

    EU

     

    FBI

     

    FIA

     

    Football

     

    Gamers

     

    GM

     

    Goa

     

    Gold

     

    HP

     

    iOS

     

    ISIS

     

    Japan

     

    Kimye

     

    Mac

     

    Movies

     

    NATO

     

    NBA

     

    NFL

     

    North Korea

     

    Oil

     

    Opposition

     

    PC

     

    Premier League

     

    Prison

     

    PS4

     

    Rita Ora

     

    Sex

     

    Social media

     

    SPA

     

    Star Wars

     

    Students

     

    Uber

     

    UK

     

    USA

     

    Windows 10

     

    Xbox One

     

    Yahoo

     
    advertising

    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 USweekly  - all rights reserved