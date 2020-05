| Flooding will affect double the number of people worldwide by 2030



Source: www.stuff.co.nz





New research finds 147 million will be hit by floods by the end of the decade – ‘the numbers will be catastrophic’

The number of people harmed by floods will double worldwide by 2030, according to a new analysis.

The World Resources Institute, a global research group, found that 147 million people will be hit by floods from rivers and coasts annually by the end of the decade, compared with 72 million people just 10 years ago.

