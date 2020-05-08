| Tornadoes and storms hit US south as six killed in Mississippi



Twister destroys hundreds of buildings in Louisiana while at least six die in Mississippi due to severe weather

A tornado strike destroyed homes and left a trail of devastation across large parts of the US south on Sunday, as forecasters warned that a powerful Easter storm could affect more than a dozen states and millions of people before the early hours of Monday.

By Sunday evening, had confirmed at least six fatalities in the state from the severe weather. Mississippi governor Tate Reeves declared a state of emergency after saying several tornadoes had struck the state.

In northern Louisiana, up to 300 homes and other buildings were damaged. Utility companies reported thousands of power outages.

