ï»¿Tuesday, 05 May 2020
| 'It sounded evil': inside the eerie moment Californiaâ€™s deadliest wildfire began

Added: 05.05.2020 9:30 | 5 views | 0 comments

Source: www.intouchweekly.com
Source: www.intouchweekly.com


In an excerpt from their new book, two Guardian journalists recount how a fierce blaze broke out on a fall morning in 2018. It became the most lethal US wildfire in 100 years
  • , the authors write in an op-ed

Four miles east of Paradise, California as the crow flies, fire chief Matt McKenzie awoke in confusion at 5am on Thursday, 8 November 2018. It sounded like rain hitting the metal roof of the fire station, but there was none in the forecast.
It took him a moment to realize that it was pine needles being flung by a strange wind â€“ not the usual intermittent gusts he was accustomed to hearing swoosh down the canyon, but a sustained, jet-engine roar. He got up and went to the stationâ€™s small kitchen, where he put the coffee on and started dicing potatoes and onions for his crewâ€™s breakfast.

It looked to Matt McKenzie like a fire with enormous potential, the kind of fire he might want to throw hundreds of fire engines at
Iâ€™m not leaving you, Iâ€™m not gonna burn, so youâ€™d better get your butt up
Fire in Paradise: An American Tragedy is available from WW Norton on May 5. For formation and to order, visit

More in www.theguardian.com »

Tags: Ted Cruz, Fire, California, Journalists, Kitchen



Image with code
CommentsComments:
Tags

4K

 

Audi

 

Best Buy

 

Brazil

 

Breast cancer

 

Champions League

 

Cher

 

Climate change

 

Congress

 

Dell

 

DNA

 

Dodge

 

eBay

 

EU

 

FBI

 

FIA

 

Football

 

Gamers

 

GM

 

Goa

 

Gold

 

HP

 

iOS

 

ISIS

 

Japan

 

Kimye

 

Lawmakers

 

Mac

 

Movies

 

NATO

 

NBA

 

NFL

 

North Korea

 

Oil

 

Opposition

 

PC

 

Premier League

 

Prison

 

PS4

 

Rita Ora

 

Sex

 

Social media

 

Star Wars

 

Students

 

Uber

 

UK

 

USA

 

Windows 10

 

Xbox One

 

Yahoo

 
advertising

Copyright © 2008 - 2020 USweekly  - all rights reserved