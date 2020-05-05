| 'It sounded evil': inside the eerie moment Californiaâ€™s deadliest wildfire began



Added: 05.05.2020 9:30 | 5 views | 0 comments



Source: www.intouchweekly.com





In an excerpt from their new book, two Guardian journalists recount how a fierce blaze broke out on a fall morning in 2018. It became the most lethal US wildfire in 100 years

, the authors write in an op-ed

Four miles east of Paradise, California as the crow flies, fire chief Matt McKenzie awoke in confusion at 5am on Thursday, 8 November 2018. It sounded like rain hitting the metal roof of the fire station, but there was none in the forecast.

It took him a moment to realize that it was pine needles being flung by a strange wind â€“ not the usual intermittent gusts he was accustomed to hearing swoosh down the canyon, but a sustained, jet-engine roar. He got up and went to the stationâ€™s small kitchen, where he put the coffee on and started dicing potatoes and onions for his crewâ€™s breakfast.



It looked to Matt McKenzie like a fire with enormous potential, the kind of fire he might want to throw hundreds of fire engines at

Iâ€™m not leaving you, Iâ€™m not gonna burn, so youâ€™d better get your butt up

Fire in Paradise: An American Tragedy is available from WW Norton on May 5. For formation and to order, visit In an excerpt from their new book, two Guardian journalists recount how a fierce blaze broke out on a fall morning in 2018. It became the most lethal US wildfire in 100 yearsFour miles east of Paradise, California as the crow flies, fire chief Matt McKenzie awoke in confusion at 5am on Thursday, 8 November 2018. It sounded like rain hitting the metal roof of the fire station, but there was none in the forecast.It took him a moment to realize that it was pine needles being flung by a strange wind â€“ not the usual intermittent gusts he was accustomed to hearing swoosh down the canyon, but a sustained, jet-engine roar. He got up and went to the stationâ€™s small kitchen, where he put the coffee on and started dicing potatoes and onions for his crewâ€™s breakfast.It looked to Matt McKenzie like a fire with enormous potential, the kind of fire he might want to throw hundreds of fire engines atIâ€™m not leaving you, Iâ€™m not gonna burn, so youâ€™d better get your butt upFire in Paradise: An American Tragedy is available from WW Norton on May 5. For formation and to order, visit More in www.theguardian.com » Fire, California, Journalists, Kitchen Tags: Ted Cruz



Comments: Comments: Tags advertising

Copyright © 2008 - 2020 USweekly - all rights reserved Contact us



