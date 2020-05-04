| Weatherwatch: cyclones strike in unexpected places



Warming seas may be a factor in why some regions are experiencing tropical cyclones for the first time

Cyclone Fani has battered areas of north-east India and Bangladesh, a region notorious for catastrophic storms. But tropical cyclones have also appeared in unexpected areas, including extremely powerful Cyclone Kenneth, which recently struck the north of Mozambique, a region previously unknown for these storms. That came shortly after powerful Cyclone Idai tore through central Mozambique and neighbouring countries.

In March, Tropical Storm Ibai appeared in the South Atlantic, where tropical storms are very rare. That same month, two powerful tropical cyclones hit Australia within 48 hours, another unusual occurrence.