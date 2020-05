Added: 04.05.2020 16:20 | 25 views | 0 comments



NSW Rural Fire Service says a number of houses were lost in Rappville, south of Casino

Up to 30 homes have been destroyed or severely damaged and some residents suffered burns when a huge out-of-control bushfire in northern New South Wales ripped through the rural hamlet of Rappville.

One witness has described how birds dropped dead out of the sky at the height of the blaze.