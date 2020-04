| We mocked preppers and survivalists – until the pandemic hit



With America near breaking point, survivalists deserve some vindication. The rest of us might even learn from their example

You’ve heard of preppers, right? Survivalists? If you’ve watched TV shows like , you know about their strange, apocalyptic beliefs: that a disaster could strike at any time, overwhelming first responders and the social safety net; that this crisis could disrupt supply chains, causing scarcity and panic and social breakdown; that authorities might invoke emergency powers and impose police curfews. Crazy theories like that.

In fact, many perfectly reputable organizations – including the and the – recommend Americans maintain extra food and emergency supplies. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (Fema) advises keeping a two-week supply of food, as well as water, batteries, medical masks, first-aid supplies and a battery or hand-powered radio, among other things.