| We mocked preppers and survivalists â€“ until the pandemic hit



Source: timesofsandiego.com





With America near breaking point, survivalists deserve some vindication. The rest of us might even learn from their example

Youâ€™ve heard of preppers, right? Survivalists? If youâ€™ve watched TV shows like , you know about their strange, apocalyptic beliefs: that a disaster could strike at any time, overwhelming first responders and the social safety net; that this crisis could disrupt supply chains, causing scarcity and panic and social breakdown; that authorities might invoke emergency powers and impose police curfews. Crazy theories like that.

In fact, many perfectly reputable organizations â€“ including the and the â€“ recommend Americans maintain extra food and emergency supplies. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (Fema) advises keeping a two-week supply of food, as well as water, batteries, medical masks, first-aid supplies and a battery or hand-powered radio, among other things. More in www.theguardian.com » ISIS, Police Tags: FED