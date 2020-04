Added: 25.04.2020 21:00 | 4 views | 0 comments



The most severely affected invertebrates and plants lost at least 30% of habitat to the fires

More than 400 plants and nearly 200 invertebrates need urgent attention after the bushfire crisis, new analysis for the federal environment department has found.

Freshwater mussels, shrimps, burrowing crayfish, land snails, spiders, millipedes, bees, dragonflies and butterflies were among the invertebrates whose ranges have been severely affected by the unprecedented fires through spring and summer.