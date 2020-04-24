Behavioural science is being used to tackle some of Brazil’s biggest challenges, from the pandemic to extreme weather
Brazil has been the Latin American country by the coronavirus pandemic, with many fearing that deaths from Covid-19 are rocketing well beyond the so far.
The situation is particularly dire for the millions of Brazilians living in where physical distancing is almost impossible. But Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro , accusing the media of “hysteria”. And he with Rio de Janeiro’s governor, Wilson Witzel, who has the state’s 17 million citizens to stay at home – and off the city’s beaches.