Judges rule that NSW man is entitled to damages for distress after dream trip disappointed

A New South Wales teacher whose luxury “once-in-a-lifetime” European waterways cruise became a bus trip across a flooded continent has had a win in the high court.

Seven judges on Friday unanimously allowed an appeal by David Moore, ruling he was entitled to damages for disappointment and distress caused by a breach of consumer guarantees under Australian consumer law.