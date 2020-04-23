More than two dozen tornadoes reported in four states

Louisiana sheriff reports â€˜extreme floodingâ€™ seen rarely â€˜if everâ€™

At least six people were killed after severe storms tore through a number of southern states late on Wednesday, adding to weeks of extreme weather that had already killed more than two dozen people and destroyed hundreds of homes.

Thanks to Facilities, cleanup is underway here on campus. Stay tuned for more images from last nightâ€™s storm.

Onalaska on Lake Livingston was completely devastated by a potential tornado this evening. This is video of Yaupon Cove from Lindsey Jones. More to come.