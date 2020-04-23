| â€˜We canâ€™t go back to normalâ€™: how will coronavirus change the world?



Times of upheaval are always times of radical change. Some believe the pandemic is a once-in-a-generation chance to remake society and build a better future. Others fear it may only make existing injustices worse. By Peter C Baker

Everything feels new, unbelievable, overwhelming. At the same time, it feels as if weâ€™ve walked into an old recurring dream. In a way, we have. Weâ€™ve seen it before, on TV and in blockbusters. We knew roughly what it would be like, and somehow this makes the encounter not less strange, but more so.



