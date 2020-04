| 'Probably the worst year in a century': Australia's environmental toll of 2019



The annual Australia’s Environment report finds last year’s heat and drought caused unprecedented damage

Record heat and drought across Australia delivered the worst environmental conditions across the country since at least 2000, with river flows, tree cover and wildlife being hit on an “unprecedented scale”, according to a new report.

The index of environmental conditions in Australia scored 2019 at 0.8 out of 10 – the worst result across all the years analysed from 2000.



