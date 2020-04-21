| Cyclone Harold: relief for Vanuatu delayed by coronavirus contamination fears



Humanitarian supplies flown in by Australian government canâ€™t be touched for three days due to strict quarantine rules

The distribution of urgent cyclone relief supplies brought into Vanuatu by the Australian government has been delayed due to coronavirus, potentially endangering lives.

Last week Cyclone Harold hit the northern islands of the Pacific nation of Vanuatu, flattening buildings and killing three people â€“ raising the international total to 30.

Following Vanuatuâ€™s request for international assistance, the Australian government sent an RAAF plane carrying humanitarian relief supplies, such as blankets, lanterns, shelter kits and hygiene kits to the country over the Easter weekend.

