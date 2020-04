Added: 21.04.2020 6:34 | 7 views | 0 comments



Devastating 2019-20 fires estimated to have released 830m tonnes of carbon dioxide, more than all bar five countries in the world

Australia’s devastating bushfire season is likely to have released 830m tonnes of carbon dioxide, far more than the country’s annual greenhouse gas pollution, according to a government estimate.

If compared with international emissions, it suggests the Australian temperate forest bushfires between September and February would rank sixth on a list of polluting nations, behind only China, the US, India, Russia and Japan.