'Absolute double-whammy': Katy Perry brought hope to bushfire-hit region, then coronavirus struck



Cancelled concert series is emblematic of the way Covid-19 has thwarted recovery in devastated communities

In the Victorian high country town of Bright, hope for a strong recovery after a summer of devastating bushfires was given human form in the shape of the US singer Katy Perry.

The pop star , the first of a series of major events intended to bring tourists, and their wallets, back to fire-ravaged communities and put struggling businesses back on their feet.



