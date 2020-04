| Weatherwatch: how a deadly storm in 1360 changed the course of English history



Source: www.heathcaldwell.com





On Easter Monday centuries ago, an intense hailstorm killed 1,000 troops and scuppered King Edward III’s French dream

In April 1360, the English army was struck by one of the worst weather-related disasters in its history. Edward III’s force of 10,000 men, the most powerful army yet mustered for the , rampaged across France. The French army took shelter behind the walls of Paris and refused to do battle, so Edward decided to besiege Chartres.

On 13 April, Easter Monday, a sudden and intense thunderstorm struck the English camp. Violent winds tore apart tents and overturned wagons. Lightning flashed down, killing several men. Panic set in when giant hailstones started falling, causing the horses to scatter, along with freezing rain.