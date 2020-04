Added: 15.04.2020 17:28 | 9 views | 0 comments



Data seen by the Guardian shows ‘extreme rainfall events’ have soared over past 30 years

About 150 people have been killed or are missing following record-breaking heavy rains, landslides and flooding in three Brazilian states this year.

Scientists say global heating is contributing to more “extreme rainfall” events in the country, and warned that such disasters could become “the new normal”.