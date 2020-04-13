| Tornadoes and storms hit US south as fatalities confirmed in Mississippi



Twister destroyed buildings in Monroe, Louisiana, while three were killed in Mississippi due to severe weather

A tornado strike destroyed homes and left a trail of devastation across large parts of the US south on Sunday, as forecasters warned that a powerful Easter storm could affect more than a dozen states and millions of people before the early hours of Monday. By Sunday evening, had confirmed three fatalities in the state from the severe weather.

The storm provided a dilemma for public safety officials trying to find a balance between wanting people to stay in lockdown for the coronavirus pandemic and wanting them to leave their homes for shelter if conditions worsened.

Due to weather conditions and debris removal from the runways, Mayor Jamie Mayo and Monroe Regional Airport Director Ron Phillips announce "all flights at the Monroe Regional Airport are cancelled until further notice."



