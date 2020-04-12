Twister destroyed buildings in Monroe, Louisiana, while local media said at least two tornadoes touched down in central TexasA tornado strike destroyed homes and left a trail of devastation across parts of Louisiana on Sunday, as forecasters warned that a powerful Easter storm could affect more than a dozen states and millions of people before the early hours of Monday.The storm provided a dilemma for public safety officials trying to find the balance between wanting people to stay in lockdown for the coronavirus pandemic and wanting them to leave their homes for shelter if conditions worsened.

Due to weather conditions and debris removal from the runways, Mayor Jamie Mayo and Monroe Regional Airport Director Ron Phillips announce “all flights at the Monroe Regional Airport are cancelled until further notice.”