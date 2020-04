Added: 10.04.2020 11:28 | 9 views | 0 comments



Reykjanes peninsula’s last active period started in 10th century and lasted 300 years

Volcanic activity is escalating in a region of Iceland that has not erupted for 800 years, with scientists warning it could cause disruption for centuries to come.

Since 21 January, the Reykjanes peninsula to the south-west of Iceland’s capital Reykjavik has experienced due to magma intrusions underground.