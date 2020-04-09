| 'Thank you Greta': natural solutions to UK flooding climb the agenda



People are increasingly looking to restore the soilâ€™s ability to retain water, planting trees and hedges, and creating relief channels to tackle the recurring threat of high waters

There is ponding on nearly every field in the valley where the rivers Severn and Vyrnwy meet on the English-Welsh border. Swollen rivers have been sluggishly sitting in the valley for months. Inhabitantsâ€™ attempts to protect their homes from flooding are part of a losing battle played out across the country.

The UKâ€™s flooding this year is a story of desperation â€“ but also hope, says John Hughes, development manager at Shropshire Wildlife Trust, who works in the valley. Following widespread acceptance of the , Hughes believes people are increasingly looking to nature for solutions.

We need to take a holistic view â€“ land can do many, many things

Not one size fits all. It must be an open discussion

