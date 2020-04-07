| Volcanic activity now believed to have triggered Triassic climate change



Added: 07.04.2020 16:21 | 6 views | 0 comments



Source: www.nationalgeographic.com





Research offers â€˜a sobering warningâ€™ on the impact of todayâ€™s climate emergency

played an important and direct role in triggering the extreme climate that killed off swathes of life at the end of the Triassic period 201m years ago, researchers have found.

Experts say they have discovered bubbles of carbon dioxide trapped in volcanic rocks dating to the end of the Triassic, backing up the theory that such activity contributed to the greenhouse climate that is believed to have been behind the mass extinction. More in www.theguardian.com » Cher Tags: Climate change