ï»¿Monday, 06 April 2020
| Lockdown has cut Britain's vibrations, seismologists find

Source: www.mapsofworld.com
Thereâ€™s a kind of hush all over the world as the reduction in human activity stops the Earth buzzing so much

    The dramatic quietening of towns and cities in has changed the way the Earth moves beneath our feet, scientists say.
    Seismologists at the have found that their sensors are twitching less now that human activity has been curtailed, leading to a drop in the anthropogenic din that vibrates through the planet.
    In theory, this reduction in noise means we should be able to detect more earthquakes in the UK, in Europe and all around the world

