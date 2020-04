Added: 31.03.2020 17:27 | 29 views | 0 comments

As the Super Bowl approaches, America's sports stadiums and arenas are at growing risk from the effects of climate change. CNBC's Diana Olick runs the numbers and talks to the key players: the first ever environmental science advisor to the NY Yankees, the president of the Miami Dolphins, and Stephen Ross, owner of the Dolphins and developer behind Hudson Yards.