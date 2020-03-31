| â€˜We canâ€™t go back to normalâ€™: how will the world emerge from the coronavirus crisis?



Source: expertclick.com





Times of upheaval are always times of radical change. Some believe the pandemic is a once-in-a-generation chance to remake society and build a better future. Others fear it may only make existing injustices worse. By Peter C Baker

Everything feels new, unbelievable, overwhelming. At the same time, it feels as if weâ€™ve walked into an old recurring dream. In a way, we have. Weâ€™ve seen it before, on TV and in blockbusters. We knew roughly what it would be like, and somehow this makes the encounter not less strange, but more so.

Every day brings news of developments that, as recently as February, would have felt impossible â€“ the work of years, not mere days. We refresh the news not because of a civic sense that following the news is important, but because so much may have happened since the last refresh. These developments are coming so fast that itâ€™s hard to remember just how radical they are.

