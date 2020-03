Added: 16.03.2020 17:24 | 3 views | 0 comments



Members of the public vent frustration that it has taken more than three weeks for PM to tour affected areas

Boris Johnson has been met with cries of “traitor” after arriving in flood-hit Worcestershire more than three weeks after the crisis began.

The prime minister arrived on the banks of the on Sunday afternoon, and was taken to view flood defences by Environment Agency staff.