Policy of building homes on flood plains to be reviewed



Source: www.youtube.com





Changes may put in question more than 11,000 homes already planned for flood zones

The government has announced a review into the building of thousands of homes on land at the highest risk of flooding following the worst winter storms in years.

The housing secretary, Robert Jenrick, told MPs on Thursday that officials would review the policy of building homes on high-risk flood plains and bring forward changes "in the coming months".