Wednesday, 11 March 2020
Chancellor announces spending on flooding will be doubled

Source: www.ibtimes.co.uk
Extra Â£2.6bn is for capital projects only, with no new funds for maintaining existing defences
Expenditure on flooding will be doubled, the chancellor has announced in the budget, but analysis has revealed that the figure is . Spending will be increased to Â£5.2bn for the period from 2015 to 2021, but the extra Â£2.6bn that includes will be for capital projects only, with no extra funds for maintenance.
In the four years from 2015-16 to 2018-19, spending on flood defences was just over Â£3bn, and a further Â£815m was allocated for the financial year about to end. That comes to Â£3.9bn, of which about Â£1.3bn went on the maintenance of existing flood defences and other routine tasks.

