Added: 11.03.2020 16:30 | 6 views | 0 comments



Locals like 73-year-old Lindy Marshall rely on friends for clean water, shower at other people’s homes and eat pub meals

In the village of Verona on the fire-ravaged south coast, Lindy Marshall has become used to waiting.

Since she lost her home near Cobargo in the bushfires that , the 73-year-old has been living in a fire-damaged shed on her property with her four rescue dogs.