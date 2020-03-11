ï»¿Wednesday, 11 March 2020
www.theguardian.com: Coronavirus: Japan scales back triple disaster memorials

Ninth anniversary of earthquake, tsunami and nuclear meltdown came as Japan reported biggest one-day rise in infections
The has forced to scale down events marking nine years since a powerful earthquake and tsunami killed more than 18,000 people along its north-east coast.
An annual public service in Tokyo to remember the victims of the was among a growing number of events called off, one day after the prime minister, Shinzo Abe, said sports, cultural and other large gatherings must be postponed for another 10 days in an attempt to contain the spread. The main memorial service, at the capitalâ€™s National Theatre, is usually attended by members of the imperial family, politicians and the relatives of people who died.

