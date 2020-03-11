Added: 10.03.2020 19:21 | 11 views | 0 comments



Some in town of Snaith have been offered temporary housing up to 46 miles away

The situation in of east Yorkshire continues to be chaotic, with residents in the town of Snaith being offered temporary accommodation as far as 46 miles away.

Courtney Marshall, 17, who is pregnant, lives in the townâ€™s worst-hit area, around George Street, with her boyfriend and their one-year-old son. The family had settled into a privately rented home three weeks ago, but on Monday were offered a one-bedroom flat in Hull by East Riding of Yorkshire council.