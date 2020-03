Added: 10.03.2020 19:21 | 3 views | 0 comments



Eruption of Mount Merapi coated nearby communities with grey dust and forced an airport closure

Indonesia’s most active volcano Mount Merapi erupted on Tuesday, shooting a massive ash cloud some 6,000m (20,000ft) in the air which coated nearby communities with grey dust and forced an airport closure.

Ash mixed with sand rained down on towns as far as 10km (six miles) from the belching crater near Indonesia’s cultural capital Yogyakarta.