Researchers believe the Indian Ocean Dipole is more clearly influenced by climate change than previously thought

Indian Ocean surface temperatures that helped drive hot and dry conditions in eastern Australia last year were more clearly influenced by climate change than previously thought and are likely to worsen in future, researchers have found.

Scientists studying a phenomenon known as the say their observations suggest Australia could experience future conditions even more extreme than those that elevated the bushfire risk during the .



