www.theguardian.com: Wales set for further floods as Met Office issues amber alert



Added: 09.03.2020 17:11 | 3 views | 0 comments



Source: www.dailypost.co.uk





‘Potential threat to life’ announcement warns of possible power cuts and fast-flowing flood water

Residents and businesses in Wales are bracing for more flooding resulting from bad weather the devastation of last month’s storms.

An amber weather warning has been issued by the Met Office for parts of mid- and north Wales, where up to 100mm of rainfall could fall over Monday and Tuesday.

More in www.theguardian.com » Tags: Money