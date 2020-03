www.theguardian.com: UK weather: Met Office issues amber flood alert for parts of Wales



Source: www.yourweather.co.uk





Areas hit by Storm Dennis just weeks ago set to receive up to 90mm of rainfall

Parts of Wales are likely to be hit by flooding just weeks after devastated areas of the country, according to the Met Office.

An amber weather warning has been issued for parts of mid- and north-west Wales, while areas that experienced flooding in February are due to receive up to 90mm of rainfall over Monday and Tuesday.

