Sunday, 08 March 2020
Source: www.theguardian.com
Your chance to put questions to climate scientists and academics as well as experts on controlling bushfires
From unprecedented bushfires in to warming seas , Australia is experiencing the effects of the global climate crisis more rapidly than much of the world.
Over the past three weeks, Guardian Australia has told these stories in a major six-part series that was paid for by readers.
10am-11am: Prof Lesley Hughes, ecologist, distinguished professor of biology and pro-vice-chancellor (research) at Macquarie University, and Climate Councillor. Hughes has expertise on the impact of climate change on species and ecosystems.
11am-12pm: Greg Mullins, former commissioner of Fire and Rescue NSW, volunteer firefighter and Climate Councillor.
12pm-1.30pm: Prof Michael Mann, climatologist, geophysicist and director of the Earth System Science Center at Pennsylvania State University. Mann is currently based in Sydney.
2pm-3pm: Assoc Prof Donna Green, from the University of New South Walesâ€™ climate change research centre. Green has expertise in the health effects of climate change and air pollution.

