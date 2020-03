Added: 07.03.2020 19:00 | 8 views | 0 comments



Pre-eminent Australian wildlife photographer Doug Gimesy has dedicated his career to the protection and conservation of some of the country’s most vulnerable species. He gets up close and personal with exquisite native animals to reveal them in perfect detail. All these species have suffered big losses during the recent drought, bushfires and floods. All captive animals were photographed under close supervision from wildlife experts.