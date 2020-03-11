ï»¿Wednesday, 11 March 2020
For those who, like Prince Andrew, donâ€™t quite know what to do with the embarrassment of a big birthday in latter years <(a href="https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/shortcuts/2020/feb/26/party-prince-no-more-where-were-andrews-siblings-for-his-60th-birthday-bash" title="">G2, 27 February), may I suggest my model? Just go and climb a mountain and, with luck, nobody but your significant other will want to join you. Ben Starav for 60, the Auch Five for 70 and Aâ€™Mhaighdean for 80 suited very well, with minimal drinks bills on all occasions.
Margaret Squires
St Andrews, Fife
â€¢ I find it ironic that Coalbrookdale, the very place where Abraham Darby helped kickstart the industrial revolution (and probably the climate emergency we now face), and Ironbridge, the glorious testament to his achievements, are two of the places currently facing the worst of the flooding <(a href="https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2020/feb/27/prepare-for-10-more-days-of-flooding-people-living-along-severn-told" title="">Report, 28 February).
Colin Billett
Bewdley, Worcestershire

