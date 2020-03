www.theguardian.com: Repair bill for storms Ciara and Dennis will top £360m, say insurers



Added: 06.03.2020 17:30 | 3 views | 0 comments



Source: www.onenewspage.com





More than 82,000 people estimated to have made claims for wind and flood damage

The cost of repairing homes and businesses damaged in storms Dennis and Ciara is expected to top £360m, according to the Association of British Insurers (ABI).

Initial estimates of the damage caused by the storms that battered the UK in February found that 82,000 people had made claims for flood or wind damage. The average household flood damage claim was estimated at £32,000. More in www.theguardian.com » Ciara Tags: UK