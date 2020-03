Added: 04.03.2020 17:00 | 3 views | 0 comments



Probability of Fire Weather Index reaching levels of 2019-20 summer increases 30% due to climate change, researchers say

The hot and dry conditions that helped drive Australia’s bushfire crisis would be eight times more likely to happen if global heating reached 2C, according to new analysis.

An international team of scientists also found the risk of Australia being hit by intense fire weather had already risen since 1900 “by more than a factor of four”.