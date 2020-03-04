﻿Wednesday, 04 March 2020
www.theguardian.com: Defence force chief 'discomfited' by Morrison's bushfire response video

Angus Campbell says he spoke to Scott Morrison after video used images of ADF personnel without permission
The chief of the defence force has said he was “discomfited” by Scott Morrison’s use of images of defence force personnel in a video about the government’s bushfire response and raised it personally with the prime minister.
Defence department officials told Senate estimates on Wednesday that permission was neither sought nor given to use images of defence personnel, which Angus Campbell said he raised personally with Morrison within hours of learning of the controversy.

We’re putting more Defence Force boots on the ground, more planes in the sky, more ships to sea, and more trucks to roll in to support the bushfire fighting effort and recovery as part of our co-ordinated response to these terrible

CDF Angus Campbell has revealed during he was "discomforted" by the social media post uploaded by PMO during the bushfires, so much so he rang the PM to inform him directly. here telling to stop calling it an advert.

Tags: AfD party, Government, Fire, Social media, Prime minister, Planes



