www.theguardian.com: Nashville tornadoes: at least 22 people killed and hundreds homeless



Source: sports.usatoday.com



Fire crews and police comb through tornadoâ€™s wreckage

Torn walls and roofs, snapped power lines and downed trees

Tornadoes ripped across Tennessee as people slept early Tuesday, shredding at least 140 buildings and killing at least 22 people. Authorities described painstaking efforts to find survivors in piles of rubble and wrecked basements as the death toll climbed.

A Tennessee emergency management agency spokeswoman raised the death toll on Tuesday morning, after police and fire crews spent hours pulling survivors and bodies from wrecked buildings.

