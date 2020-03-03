﻿Tuesday, 03 March 2020
Protecting against coastal flooding, boosting recycling and ensuring water security are now high priority initiatives
Rising sea levels, water security and waste management are among the environmental challenges that Infrastructure Australia has, for the first time, elevated to the top tier of its priorities list.
In its latest list, to be released on Wednesday, Infrastructure Australia said it was elevating environmental concerns because climate change was altering the water cycle and was projected to cause sea level rises of 0.4 to 0.6 metres. It also cited a renewed focus on “resilience” in the face of natural disasters.


In NSW: the John Hunter health and innovation precinct; Great Western highway improvements between Katoomba and Lithgow; Princes Highway upgrade from Nowra to the Victorian border; and South Creek integrated land use and water cycle management
In Victoria: Cycling access to Melbourne CBD; and Frankston public transport connectivity
In Queensland: national land transport network maintenance, a high priority; and the inland road network upgrade
In Western Australia: regional and rural road network improvements and Perth water security, both high priorities; Great Northern Highway improvements from Broome to Kununurra; Wheatbelt secondary freight network improvements; South Coast Highway improvements from Albany to Esperance; South West Interconnected Systems transformation; a liquefied natural gas research facility; and Port Hedland port capacity.

Tags: Australia, Prince, Cycling, Public transport, Climate change



