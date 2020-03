www.theguardian.com: Nashville tornadoes: at least 19 people killed and hundreds homeless



Source: www.tennessean.com



Fire crews and police comb through tornado’s wreckage

Torn walls and roofs, snapped power lines and downed trees

At least 19 people have been killed after two tornadoes touched down in central Tennessee, shredding buildings across the Nashville area.

