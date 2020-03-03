To mark the end of a panel of experts answer your questions about the climate crisis and how it is affecting Australia.Ask Prof Lesley Hughes, Greg Mullins, Prof Michael Mann and Assoc Prof Donna Green your questions, and see the answers on our live blog. Email frontline.live@theguardian.com or tweet #frontlinelive

Our first question for Greg Mullins is from Mark Doyle:

We need to break our of this climate stasis we are in. It requires Australians to take actual action. What’s something real and immediate individuals could do to start the citizen-led ball rolling? Not a march.

Thanks for your question Mark. I think that this summer has woken up a lot of people, including politicians, to the climate change crisis that we face. It is no longer theoretical. The scale of the bushfires, the losses, and the extreme weather conditions that drove them even surprised veteran firefighters and climate scientists.

The big gap that I see is in government policy on emissions reduction: this means our energy sector, transport, manufacturing, agriculture – none have any signals from government about what needs to be done and how they can do their part. State and Territory governments are all adopting net zero policies, but they need Canberra to step up to assist.



Our final question to Lesley Hughes is from Sophie Bickford via email:

Over the past decade with the understandable focus on climate change, other areas of the environment have been given less attention – nature conservation in particular. In some ways the species extinction is a crisis of the same order of magnitude as climate change – and is irreversible. Can we fix both at the same time?

I think the recent bushfire crisis has focused a lot of attention on the threats of climate change to wildlife, and the parlous state of the Australian environment in general. We must be a lot bolder in terms of conservation action – being more prepared, for example, to move species to reduce the risk of extinctions.

We must also resist the knee-jerk reaction of the right wing to blame the fires on the lack of hazard reduction or national parks or ‘greenies’. No amount of hazard reduction would have prevented some of the fires we have just seen. But in terms of conservation more generally, the government must reverse the decline in funding that has been going on since the Abbott government. We can save species, but need to spend money to do so. We can’t separate the climate crisis from the extinction crisis – one is exacerbating the other, and both must be addressed simultaneously.

And now our second-last question for the professor.

From Micaela Ledin:

For those of us who are feeling overwhelmed and helpless right now, what bigger steps can we take as individuals? (Beyond cutting plastic, less water, less driving etc). What actions, specifically, should we be demanding our government to do?

Use your vote wisely – make sure your parliamentary representatives know that climate change policy will be the number one reason determining your vote at the next election. In the meantime, add your signature to Zali Steggall’s climate bill.

Think about where your money is – in insurance, superannuation and banks. If your bank, insurance company or super fund is investing in fossil fuels, move your money and tell them why. The website is a great resource to support this action. Put solar panels on your house if you can, or buy green power if you can’t.

From Julie Bennett via email:

Could the interruption to global trade with the spread of Covid-19 be the impetus for radical change in lifestyles and institutions required to rapidly reduce greenhouse gas emissions and enable ecosystems time to adapt to changing temperatures?

These are very big questions, and probably best answered in hindsight! I do think that global emissions will be reduced, at least temporarily, as travel, trade, and goods production (especially in China) slows down. We saw this happen during the GFC. I suspect that once the virus emergency is over (assuming this happens) that most things will return to their previous state, but with some more attention being paid to self-sufficiency (at a country level) and a desire for economies to be less dependent on China (such as diversifying the origin of overseas university students here in Australia). But I think it’s probably wishful thinking to expect this crisis to bring about a whole-world change in how we live. But really, your guess is as good as mine!

A question on from Roan Sajko:

If cropping profits continue to decline in Aus, What kind of food security situation will we be in if many plant farmers decide they can no longer sustain their businesses? Is there a good case for things like urban community gardens? Can indoor hydroponic systems save our crops?

The impacts of climate change on agriculture are extremely complex. The most general thing to say is that many types of crops, as well as livestock farming, will need to transition to other locations as the climate in their current location becomes unsuitable – this will mean that considerable disruption in our farming sector is ahead.

Community urban gardens certainly have a place in cities and towns, but are unlikely to provide all the food we need for a growing population (especially considering that by 2050, we might have 10 billion mouths to feed). Shifting out of animal products to a more plant-based diet will help a lot – because producing food from animals is far less efficient than from plants. There are also some exciting fermentation technologies being developed in which animal protein is being produced from genetically modified yeast and other microorganisms. I have just had a piece on this technology in relation to dairy production come out in the Monthly (called “”).

From Cliff Fraser via email:

Trees, plants in general, absorb and sequester carbon. When a tree dies, naturally or otherwise, is the carbon released or still held in the tree remains?

After plants die they gradually decompose and, as they do so, the carbon is released back to the atmosphere. This will be a much slower process for a large tree than for a small herb.

One from Phillip Sutton :

What percentage of the in each state? What about the massive mangrove forest loss in the NT? Will this recur? How often and with what consequences?

I’m not sure the exact percentages of kelp loss in each state, but overall, these important ecosystems are in serious decline. They cover more than 71,000 sq km around the southern mainland coast and Tasmania and are highly productive, supporting rich marine biodiversity. They are facing multiple threats including underwater heatwaves, damage from boats, nutrient and sediment runoff, and overgrazing by marine herbivores. This latter threat is particularly important in Tasmania.

Since the 1970s, the long-spined sea urchin <(em>Centrostephanus rodgersii), originally a resident of the New South Wales coast, has been migrating southwards under the influence of the warming and strengthening East Australian Current. It has now established in large numbers in Tasmania where warming waters mean that the larvae can survive the winter. The urchins graze on the kelp, creating bare patches called “barrens”. The habitat of over 150 species is being lost during this process, with flow-on impacts to the abalone and lobster fishing industries, worth over $100m per year in 2016.

From Kerrie Davis:

How will the loss of the forests from bushfires affect the water cycle in the short to medium term? I assume that the millions of hectares of burnt bushland will reduce the amount of water evaporated from the leaves and eventually form less rain.

A number of things can happen after a bushfire that affects the water cycle. Yes, transpiration of water from the vegetation is greatly reduced, depending on how many leaves are left. This means that uptake of water from the roots is also reduced, affecting soil moisture. If there is heavy rain after the fire (such as we’ve recently experienced on the east coast), more water will find its way into rivers because it is not being intercepted by the vegetation. Along with this, there may be significant loss of topsoil and nutrients.

The nutrients in the runoff can affect water quality because they can support excessive growth of algae. Some algae can be quite toxic if ingested so there needs to be careful monitoring of drinking water in catchments under these post-fire circumstances.



Our first question is in.

ErikFrederiksen asks :

A few years ago a NY Times reporter wrote that some climate scientists had told him they held more pessimistic views than they felt comfortable expressing in public. My question to a scientist would be: Do you find this to be typical and do you feel this to be true about yourself?

The best way I can think of to answer this question is a quote from Antonio Gramsci, an Italian Marxist politician from last century who wrote about the tension between the “pessimism of the intellect and the optimism of the will”.

What this means is that most of us (I think) simultaneously hold a lot of very negative thoughts in our heads about the consequences of climate change, as we confront the facts. But at the same time, to be truly pessimistic is to give up – and if we give up, we really are lost. I have come around to thinking that hope is far more than an emotion, it is also a fundamental strategy. We must go forward in hope if we are to have any chance of saving life on Earth. Ultimately this means that at times we might not express as pessimistic a view in public as we feel inside. We need to inspire and motivate, at the same time as being as honest as possible. This is a tightrope to walk!