| Close to tears in flood-hit Wales as Storm Jorge’s rains sweep in



Police declare critical incident with residents fearing new inundation

Linda Davis let her groceries drop beside the piles of sandbags protecting her house in Pontypridd from the once-again surging waters of the River Taff. The 73-year-old was utterly exhausted on Saturdayafter spending all night watching the mud-brown river rise higher and higher as heavy rain swept in with Storm Jorge. “It is frightening,” she said, tears welling up in her eyes. “I’m just so tired.”

Davis’s house, along with many of her neighbours’ properties, was inundated with three feet of filthy floodwater two weeks ago in the aftermath of Storm Dennis. Since then, she and her husband, Howard, 76, have had no fridge to keep their food fresh and no hot water.

People have been bringing around food parcels and giving away sofas, fridge freezers and TVs. This town is the best thing